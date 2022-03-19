Wells Fargo & Company Trims HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price to $675.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $675.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen raised HubSpot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $743.21.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $491.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $643.44. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $378.88 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 34,560 shares of company stock worth $17,136,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.