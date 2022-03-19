Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.87. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.30%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $49,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

