Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,701 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 92,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

