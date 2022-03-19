Whittier Trust Co. Buys 692 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 558,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,477,000 after buying an additional 239,091 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD opened at $59.42 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

