Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,814,000 after acquiring an additional 196,377 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,067,000 after acquiring an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 130,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,208,000 after purchasing an additional 70,619 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $542.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $515.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

