Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.94 Million Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $150.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 0.54. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -91.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

