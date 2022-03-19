Whittier Trust Co. Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $112.19 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.10 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.24.

