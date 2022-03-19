Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 341 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $133.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $123.31 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

