Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $861,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 49,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.33. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

