Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,098 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in América Móvil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,522,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,908,000 after acquiring an additional 89,440 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in América Móvil by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 425,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 132,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMX. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

