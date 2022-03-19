Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 15 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:CMG opened at $1,587.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,483.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1,683.01. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,965.48.
In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
