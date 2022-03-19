Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2,212.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

ATVI opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.27. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

