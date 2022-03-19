Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 871 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,549 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of CERN opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $93.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

