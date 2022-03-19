Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 5,412 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,822.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.84 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average is $109.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

