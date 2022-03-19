Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 555 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $222,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $134.11 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.84 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

