Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 9,279 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 234.6% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 108.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 508,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 264,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

