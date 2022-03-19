Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.860-$1.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.41 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLDN. TheStreet lowered Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Shares of WLDN stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 259,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,914. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $44.57.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 8,224 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $230,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willdan Group (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.