William E. Welch Sells 722,431 Shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) CEO William E. Welch sold 722,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,636,873.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IRNT stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86. IronNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Get IronNet alerts:

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in IronNet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IronNet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IronNet in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IronNet by 13,407.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRNT. Guggenheim began coverage on IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IronNet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

IronNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.