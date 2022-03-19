William Hinshaw Purchases 13,089 Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) CEO William Hinshaw purchased 13,089 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $24,999.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Hinshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of Axcella Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $27,373.50.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $2.79 on Friday. Axcella Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Axcella Health by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

