Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Announces Earnings Results

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 75.31%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $164.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $223.32.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.
In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after purchasing an additional 198,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after acquiring an additional 46,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
