Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.42%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $1.78 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.
Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.