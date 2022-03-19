Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.42%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $1.78 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WTT Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Wireless Telecom Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

