Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $605.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) to announce $605.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $599.50 million and the highest is $609.86 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $510.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WWW. B. Riley cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

Shares of WWW traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 270,183 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 17.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

