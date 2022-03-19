Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,644 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,223 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $161,301,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,148,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $97,356,000 after buying an additional 128,774 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,746,000 after buying an additional 270,203 shares during the period. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 635,338 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,029,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,400 shares of company stock worth $3,675,900. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,622,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,160. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.72. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $137.43.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

About Wynn Resorts (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.