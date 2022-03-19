X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 495.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on XFOR. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.56). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $4,256,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,509,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 225,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 161,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

