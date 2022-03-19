X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS.

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $1.68 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XFOR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

