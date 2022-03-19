X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS.
NASDAQ XFOR opened at $1.68 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on XFOR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.
