Xend Finance (XEND) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $228,815.00

Xend Finance (XEND) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0866 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $228,815.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00046664 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.92 or 0.07030335 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,878.63 or 0.99738791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00041587 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,160,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

