Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xometry updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Xometry stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. Xometry has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 451.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth about $251,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Xometry Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.
Featured Articles
