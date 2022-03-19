XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $988,740.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $988,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 153,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth $1,680,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 13.3% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 354.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 41,885 shares during the period.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

