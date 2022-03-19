XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ XSPA opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. XpresSpa Group has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.44 million, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 2.40.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). XpresSpa Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $36,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $70,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,700 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

