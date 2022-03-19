Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,176 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,983,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,465,000 after purchasing an additional 109,802 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Xylem by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,302,000 after purchasing an additional 116,555 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Xylem by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,102 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.02.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

Xylem Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.