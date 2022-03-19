Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Yext stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $883.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yext will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $111,321.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,258 shares of company stock valued at $932,155 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 57,669 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Yext by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Yext by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

