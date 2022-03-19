Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.27. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 1,796.58%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

