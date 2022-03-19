YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $129.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.08 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Copart Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.