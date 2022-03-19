YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $581,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 443,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

Shares of CHD opened at $96.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

