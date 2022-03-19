YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 197,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,870,000 after purchasing an additional 250,609 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $60.56.

AER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

