YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,233 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,417 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 366.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,163.53.

Shares of BHP opened at $68.80 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

