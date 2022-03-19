YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 49 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $559.75.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $487.41 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $331.60 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $463.54 and a 200 day moving average of $495.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

