YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 641 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after acquiring an additional 519,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after acquiring an additional 498,925 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.53.

Etsy stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.89 and its 200 day moving average is $202.35. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total value of $938,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $7,307,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,218 shares of company stock worth $25,031,654 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.