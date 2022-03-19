YOU COIN 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.50 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 52.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $4.86 million and $10.50 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00036281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00107604 BTC.

YOU COIN is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

