Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.42 Million

Brokerages predict that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) will post sales of $162.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.87 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $601.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $597.44 million to $610.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $679.66 million, with estimates ranging from $673.02 million to $684.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Watch Restaurant Group.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. 290,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,047. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,550,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

