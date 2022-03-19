Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) will post sales of $87.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.88 million. Harmony Biosciences posted sales of $59.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $429.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $414.77 million to $443.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $604.57 million, with estimates ranging from $569.90 million to $665.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

HRMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 620,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,358. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 84.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $679,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 70,370 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $3,106,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,171 shares of company stock valued at $21,112,061 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

