Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.77 Million

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) will post sales of $87.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.88 million. Harmony Biosciences posted sales of $59.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $429.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $414.77 million to $443.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $604.57 million, with estimates ranging from $569.90 million to $665.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

HRMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 620,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,358. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 84.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $679,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 70,370 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $3,106,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,171 shares of company stock valued at $21,112,061 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.