Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.62). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $97,601.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNCE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,893. The stock has a market cap of $338.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.04. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

