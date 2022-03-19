Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.55). Nautilus reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 164.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.
Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.87%.
In related news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nautilus by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Nautilus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $19.40.
About Nautilus (Get Rating)
Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.
