Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) to Announce -$0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.99) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.88). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 210%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($3.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,256,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,445,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,096,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,904,000 after purchasing an additional 191,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 46,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $26.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

