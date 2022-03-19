Zacks: Analysts Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.59. Campbell Soup posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

CPB traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,705,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

