Zacks: Analysts Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) to report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 238.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $6.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQM opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $79.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.81%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

