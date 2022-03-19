Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Alphatec reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphatec to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 600,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $19.36.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $55,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 945.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,149 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at about $12,244,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Alphatec by 496.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 951,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 791,819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alphatec by 2,528.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 754,221 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,024,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after acquiring an additional 750,802 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

