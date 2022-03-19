Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) to post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.20). Mesa Air Group posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 217.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.33 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MESA shares. TheStreet lowered Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 91,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. 814,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,336. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

