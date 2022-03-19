Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for SecureWorks’ earnings. SecureWorks reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SecureWorks will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SecureWorks.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $3,519,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SecureWorks by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SecureWorks by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCWX opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $895.07 million, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.