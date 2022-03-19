Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

SYBT opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $67.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stock Yards Bancorp (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.